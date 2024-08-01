Uptick in shoplifting and theft mobs

A major national crime study shows that shoplifting has spiked across the country.

According to the Council on Criminal Justice's mid-year crime report, rates of shoplifting rose an average of 24 percent during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

The spokesperson for the National Police Association, Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith, talks about the uptick.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!