Waller ISD parents received a notice on Monday after an unloaded gun was found in an elementary student's backpack.

A release from Jones Elementary School states a first-grade student was found to have an unloaded weapon with no ammunition inside their backpack.

According to Jamie Woodall, the Executive Director of School Safety, the student told a classmate about the firearm in their backpack and the classroom teacher was immediately notified.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The weapon was found after campus administration and the school’s Harris County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer (SRO) investigated the incident, officials say.

The full statement from Woodall is below:

We need to inform you of an incident that occurred at school today. A first-grade student told a classmate that a weapon was in their backpack. This was immediately reported to the classroom teacher who engaged the assistance of campus administration and the school’s Harris County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer (SRO) to investigate. An unloaded weapon with no ammunition was found in the backpack by law enforcement.

The safety of the Jones Elementary family is our highest priority. We want to applaud the response of the reporting student, classroom teacher, SRO, and campus leadership for their quick response. Disciplinary action will be taken to the fullest extent of our Student Code of Conduct and the law. Waller ISD (WISD) is working directly with the students and families involved to provide care.