University of St. Thomas: All-clear given due to gas leak

An all-clear has been given at the University of St. Thomas on Wednesday following a gas leak on campus.

According to officials, the alert message was sent out around 3:30 p.m. due to a gas leak during excavation work for a leaking water pipe at the half-circle drive at Graustark Street and Sul Ross.

School officials said the shelter in place order was given and evacuated the Moran Parking Garage, Crooker Student Center, Guinan Residence Hall, and other nearby office buildings.

Officials said faculty, staff, students, and visitors could not retrieve their vehicles for approximately one hour. However, as of 4:30 p.m. all employees, students and guests could access the parking garage via an alternative walking route that avoided close contact with the leak site.