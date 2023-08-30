Houston dump truck rolled over spilling debris, possibly hit pedestrian

Houston police are on the scene after a dump truck rolled over in northwest Houston.

Authorities have not released many details at this time, but officials say they received a call around 2 p.m. from a caller who said a dumb truck rolled over, spelling debris at 6900 Antoine near W. Little York.

The truck may have also struck a pedestrian.

No other details have been released at this time.