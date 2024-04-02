In a generous move to the University of Houston, a $3 million anonymous donation was allocated to create a new scholarship fund to help working junior and senior students within specific majors across various academic divisions.

The Houston Works Scholarship Fund will primarily aid working students at the C.T. Bauer College of Business, the Cullen College of Engineering, and select majors in the Division of Technology. Full-time students balancing at least 20 hours of work per week alongside their studies will be eligible for a scholarship award totaling $4,000 per academic semester, with a maximum annual amount of $8,000.

"It is no secret that the University of Houston is home to hard-working students, and that goes double for those Cougars holding down full-time jobs while taking classes," said Diane Chase, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at UH. "This generous gift will provide support for many of our Coogs balancing school with professional obligations. Beyond its impact at UH, it will bolster our region by helping future leaders focus on their studies and prepare to make an impact within their respective communities."

The scholarship fund aligns with the university's larger fundraising goal of $300 million for scholarships. "Scholarships are more than financial support; they are a testament to the belief in our students' potential," said Eloise Brice, Vice President for Advancement and Alumni at UH.

Recipients of the scholarship awards will be selected by the Office of Scholarship and Financial Aid based on applications and working hours. Eligible students must be pursuing degrees in specified majors, including:

All engineering majors in the Cullen College of Engineering

Finance

Accounting

Supply Chain Management

Management Information Systems

Mechanical Engineering Technology

Electrical Power Engineering Technology

Construction Management

Computer Information Systems

Computer Engineering Technology

Supply Chain and Logistics Technology

Donations to the Houston Works Scholarship Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $1 million, aiming to make a lasting impact on student's lives and contribute to the development of a skilled and educated workforce, ultimately strengthening the community and society at large.