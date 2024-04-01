The University of Houston rolled out a new program this school year that it says saved students more than $10 million on books.

The price of textbooks is often a major expense for college students. Now more colleges are tapping into what's called OER, Open Educational Resources, to help cut down that cost.

UH student Christian Avalos says textbooks used to cost him about $800 a semester, until now.

"The program reducing that cost to $300 saves me so much money in advance and made it so convenient," said Avalos.

For a flat fee of $299 per semester, the Cougar Textbook Access Program provides all UH undergrads with their books before class even starts, 90% digitally on their online class platforms and 10% available for pickup in the campus bookstore.

"That money allowed me to save up for next semester or other expenses. I’m also a commuter," said Avalos.

Students are billed $299 per semester and $180 for the summer term, no matter how many credit hours they're taking.

Debbie Huebler, Executive Director of UH's Auxiliary Services, says students can easily opt out if they find they can buy their books for less elsewhere.

Plus, adds Huebler, "Students who need financial aid or scholarship dollars can apply that directly to the fee."

UH reports CTAP has saved students $10.2 million in the 2023-24 school year.

Many colleges nationwide are also rolling out OER book programs, while libraries across the country are offering more digital resources utilizing OER.

OER provides access to books and learning materials that are either in the public domain or have been released under a license to be freely used, changed, or shared. It's aimed at removing the cost barrier that can prevent students from accessing education.

"OER helps to lower the price of the program. Right now, our price is $299. We don’t want it to stay at $299. We want it to go lower. The more faculty take on lower cost books, including OER, the better chance we’ll have of lowering our prices for our students.

Avalos says CTAP has freed up both money and time.

"It’s super convenient that I can just log in anywhere. I was traveling not long ago, and I just brought my laptop, and I was able to do my reading," said Avalos.

Other colleges also offer books and resources through OER or Open Access programs, including the University of Texas, Texas A&M, Rice University, and Houston Community College.