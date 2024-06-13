Houston area law enforcement is searching for an escaped inmate in downtown Houston on Thursday evening.

The inmate was confirmed to be Nigel Thomas Sanders, according to Harris County officials. Sanders was able to facilitate an escape while he was being transported back to Harris County Jail following a court appearance.

He was in custody for three burglaries and the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was able to escape from custody while leaving court today. During his escape, he accosted a woman and jumped into her car, but she wrecked it just a few feet away. After the vehicle was disabled during the accident, the suspect fled the area on foot. This is the last place he was seen via surveillance footage by the authorities.

According to authorities, a staffer was temporarily held hostage with a knife before Sanders got out of the car and ran towards the bayou.

The University of Houston Downtown issued a lockdown due to the search but has given the all-clear.

Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen initially reported someone crawled out of a pipe at 1391 Franklin Street.

The person was wearing what looked like an inmate outfit, authorities say. The male was last seen wearing orange pants and a black shirt, police reported.

Authorities say Sanders should be considered armed and dangerous. He was in Harris County Jail custody on burglary charges.

Harris County law enforcement and Houston Police are working together in search of the fugitive near Commerce Street, according to preliminary information from officials.