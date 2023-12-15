Union Pacific trail derailed near Market Street in east Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a train derailed in east Houston.
Around 7:50 p.m., the Houston Fire Department responded to the 9700 block of Market Street near I-610 East in Houston after three cars of a Union Pacific train derailed.
According to police, no one was injured.
The train spilled a small amount of plastic pellets, officials say.
Houston police and Union Pacific are investigating.