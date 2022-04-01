Unilever recalls certain Suave antiperspirant products due to elevated levels of benzene

Unilever U.S. is recalling certain Suave aerosol antiperspirants after some samples were found to have "slightly elevated levels" of benzene.

According to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an internal review of two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants "showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can."

It's the same issue that prompted the recall of certain Sure and Brut-branded deodorant and antiperspirant aerosol sprays last month and led Procter & Gamble to recall more than 30 of its aerosol spray products from various brands in December.

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Unilever's recall includes all lots of the Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder and Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh, which have expiration dates through September 2023.

Unilever said its Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant product line had already been discontinued in October "for business reasons" and that the "affected products were in limited distribution at U.S. retail stores and online."

Officials say retailers have already been notified to remove the recalled products from store shelves.

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Benzene is a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure at high enough levels. It also can damage the immune system and prevent cells from functioning properly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

However, "based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," according to the recall.

Still, consumers are told to throw out the affected products. No other Unilever or Suave products are included in this recall.

RELATED: Skippy recall: Company says some peanut butters may contain metal fragments

Advertisement

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.