UH Men's Baseball staffer tested negative for COVID-19

The University of Houston announced Thursday the self-quarantine requirement for the Cougars baseball program has been lifted.

The quarantine went into effect Saturday when a staff member had symptoms consistent with the coronavirus COVID-19.

However, the staff member’s tests came back negative.

The school said in its release all members of the UH baseball program continue to be asymptomatic for COVID-19.

“Obviously a huge sense of relief that the staff member that had the symptoms, the test results have come back negative,” Coach Todd Whitting said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports.

“Really appreciate the team, the parents, their families and everybody involved with this, their patience on getting these tests back. It’s been a trying couple of days for all of our players, but they’ve done a great job with the recommended self-quarantine. I couldn’t be more proud of how they handled this.”

This has not been an easy situation for Coach Whitting and his program.

”I think the unknown, that’s what makes everybody uneasy,” Whitting said. “We’re fortunate to have the support of a great baseball team, a great baseball program & university community that supports everything we do.”

The American Athletic Conference and the NCAA had already canceled the college baseball season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is disappointing,” Whitting said. “All the hard work that’s been put in to this point and anticipating having a great season, but right now with the state of things in the entire world, the main thing is to keep everybody healthy."

“Baseball’s gonna come back. This is just a bump in the road. Right now everybody just needs to take care of each other," Whitting said.

