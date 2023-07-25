In an attempt to preserve human life, the U.S. Border Patrol Big Bend Sector warns people about illegally crossing the border into West Texas' deserts and mountains during extreme heat waves.

The Big Bend Sector, the agency overseeing 517 miles of the Rio Grande River that forms the United States-Mexico border, has reported five deaths and 63 recuses this fiscal year.

As a result, the Big Bend Sector emphasizes the importance of staying safe during extreme heat conditions, warning people that crossing the border illegally can lead to life-threatening consequences.

"Extreme heat has the potential to be deadly and kills more people than any other weather event," said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. "Please reconsider and do not cross the border illegally during these extreme heat conditions. It is simply not worth the risk of your life."

The U.S. Border Patrol reports that heat-related illnesses claim the lives of many migrants each year.

The Big Bend Sector works closely with several local and state law enforcement agencies. You can report suspicious activity by calling their 24/7 hotline, 1-866-581-7549.