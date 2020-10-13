A Lake Jackson man who posted hundreds of images of child pornography on two public blogs has been ordered to serve 151 months in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Officials say Marcus Ryan Howell, 30, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, after which he will serve 10 years on supervised release. During his supervised release, he will have to comply with conditions that restrict his access to children and the internet. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, authorities learned in December 2017 about a social media user posting child exploitation material on a public blog and then later learned of a second blog with a different user name that also contained child pornography.

Authorities say law enforcement was able to trace both blogs to an IP address registered to Howell’s Lake Jackson address.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, authorities executed a search warrant and seized Howell’s desktop computer, which was found to contain images and video of child pornography.

Howell remains in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

