Typhoon Texas is celebrating academic excellence with a Great Grades Days celebration, offering a special discount to students who have earned ‘A’ grades in school!

From May 28 to May 30, students who present their most recent report card showing three or more ‘A’ grades, along with a valid school ID, can gain daylong admission to the waterpark for just $14.99. Up to six accompanying guests can purchase Friends and Family tickets for $29.99 each at the ticket window.

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Great Grades Days celebration.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"Typhoon Texas is proud to recognize the hard work and dedication of our high-achieving scholars," says Christina Hill, general manager for Typhoon Texas. "Rewarding academic success is not only important for the individual students but also for fostering a culture that values learning and achievement."

This promotion cannot be combined with other discounts or offers and is valid only for the day of purchase. Admission is subject to availability and the waterpark’s capacity limits.

For more information on this and future promotions, visit typhoontexas.com.