Two window washers rescued by firefighters in Houston

article

Two window washers are safe after being rescued by Houston firefighters on Wednesday afternoon.



According to the Houston Fire Department, the incident took place on the 3100 block of Memorial Court, just before 4 p.m.

Authorities said the workers' platform collapsed at the building.

The Houston Fire Department Technical Rescue Team repelled from the roof with ropes to secure the two workers.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



The workers were then brought into the building after cutting through a window that was located below the platform.



No injuries were reported.