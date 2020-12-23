Two people dead, one injured after crash involving wrong-way driver in southeast Houston

article

At least two people are dead after a wrong-way driver crashed on 288 near Almeda Genoa Tuesday night.

Houston Police say they began receiving calls for a wrong-way driver on 288 near the Beltway, followed by calls from 288 at Almeda Genoa.

Officers began circulating the area looking for the driver.

That's when a woman called 911 claiming that she was hit by a wrong-way driver and that she was pinned in her vehicle.

Houston Fire Dept. and HPD responded to the scene and cut the woman from her vehicle. She was then transported to a nearby hospital with injuries to her legs.

Officers say the wrong-way vehicle flipped after the crash. The driver and passenger of that vehicle are described as females in their 20s. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.