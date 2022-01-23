Two dead after suspected alcohol-related crash in west Houston, police say

article

A man and woman have died overnight Sunday, authorities said, after what seems to be an alcohol-related crash in west Houston.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the southbound feeder road of I-10 and W Sam Houston Pkwy N. That's where responding firefighters said they found a car crashed into a concrete support pylon.

Crews began extricating the unidentified occupants of the car, a man and woman, who succumbed to their injuries.

The man and woman are believed to be in their 20s and family members arrived shortly after.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but officials are investigating alcohol as a possible factor.