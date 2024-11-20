Twin HPD officer share story of working together everyday

The Brief Twin sisters Holly and Valerie Garcia serve as police officers at the Houston Police South Gessner station, patrolling the streets together. They share a strong bond, having supported each other from childhood through the police academy, and now work the same shift. Both officers are passionate about their community and their work, often taking on overtime with the crime suppression team and aspire to move into the mental health sector of HPD.



A unique duo work at the Houston Police South Gessner station. Officers Holly and Valerie Garcia.

You might think you have a double vision if you see the Garcia sisters policing the streets of Houston.

They’re the same but different in many ways. One thing is for sure. These sisters have each other's back.

" I think it’s pretty funny we always get the oh who is who jokes around the hallways," said Officer Valeria Garcia.

"Even if they see us together on scenes, they’re like oh are y’all twins," Officer Holly continued," Or that we will be like no were not twins just to mess with people, but obviously, you can tell we are twins," said Officer Valerie.

Helping one another is all these sisters know. It’s something they were taught from the time they were kids. They even helped each other through the process of graduating from the police academy in 2023.

"So we would study together work out together," said Officer Holly.

"Yeah, every time ate lunch together," said Officer Valerie.

"Obviously, if one was struggling with something we'd ask each other," Officer Holly continued.

Fulfilling their childhood dream of serving with HPD for a little over a year. Right now, things remain the same for these 2 officers.

"Who has their twin sister working with them, same shift, same station, same area," said Officer Holly Garcia.

It’s a privilege for these twins to work together at the South Gessner Station, protecting the people of Houston, but they don’t just put on a uniform, come in and go home.

" So I just stay in patrol and ride with the crime suppression team sometimes, and I think it is amazing what they do," said Officer Holly.

" So I work nightshift and on my days off I usually come and ride with the crime suppression team," said Officer Valerie.

Both officers work overtime, doing specialized work, and training to help capture some of Houston’s most dangerous criminals, including capital murder suspects, robbery suspects and more.

At 25, both officers know their job is not easy, but they are by each other’s side every step of the way.

"We wanted to do it together for our mom," said Officer Valerie.

" I would want people to know if you have a dream, make it happen because this was or dream, and we made it happen," said Officer Valerie.

Both officers say one day they are hoping to go into the mental health sector of HPD.