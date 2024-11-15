Expand / Collapse search

Turtle cookies recipe for chewy caramel, chocolatey treat: Allison's Cooking Diary

By
Published  November 15, 2024 11:42am CST
HOUSTON - We are gearing up for the holidays on Allison's Cooking Diary, and we wanted to share a cookie recipe that will be the perfect dessert to bring to your Thanksgiving: Turtle Cookies.

The chewy caramel goes perfectly with the soft chocolate cookie and, of course, you get a bit of a crunch from the pecans. Enjoy!

Turtle Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 ¼ cups of flour
  • ¼ cup cocoa powder, sifted
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup chopped caramel squares
  • ½ cup chopped pecan
  • ½ cup chocolate chips

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a medium bowl, add the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir until combined.
  3. In a stand mixer, beat the butter and both sugars.
  4. Add in the egg and vanilla.
  5. Slowly add in the dry ingredients until well mixed.
  6. Add in ½ of each: chopped caramels, pecans and chocolate chips.
  7. Using a big scoop, make 2-3 inch balls of cooking dough. Place them on a lined baking sheet.
  8. Add in the rest of your caramel, pecan and chocolate chip mixture to the top of each cookie.
  9. Bake for 10 minutes,
  10. Enjoy warm!