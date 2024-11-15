We are gearing up for the holidays on Allison's Cooking Diary, and we wanted to share a cookie recipe that will be the perfect dessert to bring to your Thanksgiving: Turtle Cookies.

The chewy caramel goes perfectly with the soft chocolate cookie and, of course, you get a bit of a crunch from the pecans. Enjoy!

ALLISON'S COOKING DIARY RECIPES!

Turtle Cookies

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cups of flour

¼ cup cocoa powder, sifted

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup chopped caramel squares

½ cup chopped pecan

½ cup chocolate chips

Method: