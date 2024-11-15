Turtle cookies recipe for chewy caramel, chocolatey treat: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - We are gearing up for the holidays on Allison's Cooking Diary, and we wanted to share a cookie recipe that will be the perfect dessert to bring to your Thanksgiving: Turtle Cookies.
The chewy caramel goes perfectly with the soft chocolate cookie and, of course, you get a bit of a crunch from the pecans. Enjoy!
ALLISON'S COOKING DIARY RECIPES!
Turtle Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 ¼ cups of flour
- ¼ cup cocoa powder, sifted
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup butter, softened
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup chopped caramel squares
- ½ cup chopped pecan
- ½ cup chocolate chips
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- In a medium bowl, add the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir until combined.
- In a stand mixer, beat the butter and both sugars.
- Add in the egg and vanilla.
- Slowly add in the dry ingredients until well mixed.
- Add in ½ of each: chopped caramels, pecans and chocolate chips.
- Using a big scoop, make 2-3 inch balls of cooking dough. Place them on a lined baking sheet.
- Add in the rest of your caramel, pecan and chocolate chip mixture to the top of each cookie.
- Bake for 10 minutes,
- Enjoy warm!