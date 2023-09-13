Houston police are investigating a shooting involving a Texas Southern University police officer who was working security at an apartment complex, officials say.

HPD says no one is believed to have been injured in the shooting that occurred in the 9000 block of Almeda Road around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department says the officer was not with their agency, but they are investigating the incident because it occurred within the city limits.

According to HPD, the incident began when the TSU officer, who was working a security job, was notified about suspicious activity.

HPD says the officer went to investigate and came across a building – possibly used for storage or maintenance – that appeared to be open.

The officer found a male inside the building, and the officer identified himself as an officer, HPD says.

According to HPD, the male lunged at the officer, and the officer fired one shot.

The male ran away, but police don’t believe he was injured.

There is no description of a male at this time. Police will review any available surveillance video and are continuing to investigate.