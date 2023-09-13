An unidentified man was found shot multiple times when Houston Police responded to a call at a strip mall on 12450 Bissonnet Street.

Houston police responded to the call around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.

SUGGESTED: Man forced entry to home, terrorized and sexually assaulted family member

A police officer on the scene, Lieutenant R. Willkens, said the man appeared to be homeless and around 40 years old. The man was shot in the arm, both legs and in the chest.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near his sleeping bag on Bissonnet.

MORE HOUSTON CRIME: Person of interest sought for questioning in woman's death on Bellaire Boulevard

The man was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police are not sure if the man was sleeping at the time of the shooting, but he was found near his sleeping bag and belongings.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Police say, it is unclear why the man was shot and who shot him, but police found several pistol cases alongside his belongings.

The investigation is ongoing.