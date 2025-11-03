How to check TSA wait times at Houston's Hobby, Bush airports

The Brief Houston airports have reduced TSA security screening lanes due to the government shutdown. Travelers are advised to arrive significantly earlier than usual. Wait times at Bush Airport have reached three hours at times.



Travelers are being warned to arrive significantly earlier than usual at Houston airports amid longer wait times at TSA security checkpoints.

How to check TSA wait times

Travelers can check wait times on the Houston Airport System website. However, the website warns that the times are estimates and actual security lines may be longer than shown.

By the numbers:

On Monday morning, wait times at Bush Airport were already estimated at three hours. Wait times at Hobby Airport were estimated at one hour.

Why are wait times longer than usual?

Big picture view:

The high wait times are compounded by reduced checkpoint availability. Airport officials say the federal shutdown has impacted TSA staffing and operations nationwide.

Local perspective:

Starting this weekend, Bush Airport began limiting security checkpoints to only Terminals A and E.

Hobby Airport also advised travelers that fewer screening lanes might be open.

What they're saying:

In a statement Sunday, Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports, said, "We sincerely thank our passengers for arriving early and for their patience and flexibility during this challenging time. The federal government shutdown has impacted TSA staffing and operations nationwide, and Houston Airports is doing everything possible to support our TSA partners and keep passengers moving safely and efficiently. We ask that passengers continue to arrive early and expect extended security wait times until the federal government shutdown is resolved."

Other airport impacts

Dig deeper:

Airports across the country are also experiencing air traffic controller shortages amid the shutdown, leading to flight delays.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been warning that travelers will start to see more flight disruptions the longer controllers go without a paycheck.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday on X that nearly 13,000 air traffic controllers have been working without pay for weeks.

Staffing shortages can occur both in regional control centers that manage multiple airports and in individual airport towers, but they don’t always lead to flight disruptions. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, flight data showed strong on-time performance at most major U.S. airports for the month of October despite isolated staffing problems throughout the month.

Before the shutdown, the FAA was already dealing with a long-standing shortage of about 3,000 air traffic controllers.

How to check for flight delays

Travelers can check for flight delays online.

Click here to check the status of departing and arriving flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Click here to check the status of departing and arriving flights at William P. Hobby Airport.