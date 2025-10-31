Houston airports to have limited TSA checkpoints this weekend

The Brief Houston's Bush and Hobby airports will have fewer TSA checkpoints starting this weekend. Bush will only have TSA at two terminals. Hobby is expecting fewer screening lanes. Travelers are advised to arrive early and expect longer times with TSA.



If you're traveling through Houston's Bush or Hobby Airports this weekend, you'll need to have some extra time and patience due to reduced security checkpoints.

Bush, Hobby airports: Reduced TSA checkpoints

What we know:

According to Houston Airports, Bush (IAH) and Hobby (HOU) airports will have fewer TSA checkpoints this weekend.

For Bush, TSA checkpoints will only be available at Terminals A and E, starting at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Travelers at Hobby airport may experience a lower number of TSA screening lanes.

At times, the wait could go over 30 minutes.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how long TSA checkpoints will be reduced.

Houston Airports didn't mention a reason for the TSA issue.

Pack your patience

What you can do:

Houston Airports recommend all travelers arrive at their airports early and allow extra time for security screening.

At Bush Airport, there's a Subway that can bring people to all five terminals, then the Skyway can bring you to your gate.

If you're flying with United Airlines, it's recommended that you check your luggage at Terminal C, then use the Subway to get to Terminal E.