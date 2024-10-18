Expand / Collapse search

Trump leads Harris by 5 points in Texas, new poll shows

Published  October 18, 2024 8:54am CDT
2024 Election
Former president Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris by 5 percentage points in Texas, according to a new poll.

The University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll talked to 1,200 likely Texas voters from Oct. 2-10.

Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance received the support of 51% of the respondents, compared to 46% for Harris and Tim Walz.

Of the respondents, 6% said they were somewhat likely to change their mind and 3% said they are very likely to change their mind.

Texas has not voted for a Democrat in a presidential election since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

2024 Election: Top Issues for Texans

The same poll also asked likely Texas voters about the top issues driving their votes in this election.

The economy (18%) topped the list, followed by immigration/border security (16%), inflation (11%) and abortion access (7%).

Early voting in Texas begins on Monday, Oct. 21. 

Election Day is Nov. 5.