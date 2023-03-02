18-wheeler carrying lithium ion batteries overturns in La Porte

Several road closures are in place after an 18-wheeler carrying lithium ion batteries overturned in La Porte, officials say.

According to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management, several agencies have responded to the intersection of Barbours Cut and SH-146.

LPOEM says the 18-wheeler started leaking, and the leaking product is believed to be battery acid.

The La Porte Fire Department, Harris County HAZMAT, Pollution Control, Port of Houston Fire, and Deer Park Fire are at the scene. Officials say they are assessing the scene.

At this time, roads around the area are shutdown, and drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story.