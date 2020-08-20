Tropical Depression 14 expected to make landfall as hurricane

article

The National Hurricane Center has updated their forecast for Tropical Depression 14.

As of the 10 p.m. update, Tropical Depression 14 will make landfall as a hurricane.

The forecast track is still a little tricky but the latest forecast shows a landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border on Tuesday night.

The storm, which is currently located in the Carribbean Sea, will also make landfall on the tip of Mexico, before restrengthening in the Gulf of Mexico.

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring the tropical depression. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on-air and on social media.

