Controversial Second Ward housing project opens for residents

The Brief The controversial 800 Middle Street housing project is open for potential residents to apply. The opening was delayed due to the property being surrounded by toxic dumps and a former Superfund site. Houston Mayor John Whitmire and the Houston Housing Authority president expressed their support for the property.



After years of controversy, shady dealings and safety-driven delays, the 400-unit affordable housing project at 800 Middle Street has officially opened.

Second Ward housing project now open

The backstory:

800 Middle will be home to around 400 families, which presents the potential for traffic and infrastructure challenges in a neighborhood that's certain to experience a dramatic increase in population.

The Houston Housing Authority (HHA) drew FOX 26's attention when it became clear the 2nd Ward property was surrounded by toxic ash dumps and a former State Superfund site.

The completed complex has been sitting idle for more than a year while the State completed environmental testing. In December, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality cleared the complex and the ground immediately beneath it as safe from contamination.

That approval was all HHA needed to start moving in low-income residents.

Featured article

‘I know I will be held responsible’

What they're saying:

Mayor John Whitmire praised what some have described as a salvage operation after evidence the project was mired in corrupt practices under the previous administration.

"It never passed the smell test, and I want to thank the press and everyone that said, 'Wait a minute, [it] doesn't pass the smell test,' because it didn't pass my smell test, but those people are no longer involved," said Mayor Whitmire.

The mayor also pushed back hard on those who warn the adjacent contaminated properties could become unauthorized playgrounds for children.

"Ultimately, I know I will be held responsible, and that is the way it should be. To those who told me, 'Don't move children into Middle Street,' they are across the street. Look at the facts," said Whitmire.

FOX 26 spoke with HHA President and CEO Jamie Bryant, who was appointed a year ago to clean up the troubled agency.

Bryant assured FOX 26 that he would endeavor to keep children from trespassing on neighboring landfills and that the newly constructed HHA complex is a healthy place for habitation.

Fox 26 asked Bryant if he would feel confident having a family member live in the facility.

When asked if he would feel confident having a loved one living at the faicility, Bryant said, "100%."

"I think it's a good question. It's a question that I've been posing to my team, not only about 800 Middle, but about every project we do across this city. We should always feel comfortable living in the facilities that we ask our residents live in," said Bryant.