Woman on desperate search for her dog after he escaped from BARC

The dog and two others were tranquilized by animal control after a caller reported them loose and aggressive. According to surveillance video from BARC, it appears Diesel was in an outdoor run with 8-foot-high fencing and managed to jump out. If you have information on Diesel, call 346-242-9710.



Dog owner in desperate search to find her dog after he escaped from BARC

The one thing that's certain, both BARC and the dog owner want the missing pup to be found.

The backstory:

After being darted by animal control officers, the dog named Diesel, and two others, ran back into the yard where Diesel's owner lives.

BARC says there's been a lot of inaccuracies in social media reports.

For one, BARC says Diesel was not tranquilized accidently.

Before she could get Diesel back, his owner, Arleth Granados, had to get him neutered and microchipped, which is required by law.

What they're saying:

"On Sunday, they gave me a call and told me Diesel had escaped," Granados said.

According to surveillance video from BARC, it appears Diesel was in an outdoor run with 8-foot-high fencing and managed to jump out.

BARC says it's actively reviewing the circumstances surrounding his escape, including staff procedures and facility conditions.

BARC says it's been looking for Diesel.

"My biggest concern right now is him being scared and lost, thinking that I'm not looking for him, or I let him be in the situation he's in now," Granados said.

"Our dog is out there scared and alone, and all people can think about is, 'oh, it's your fault, oh, it's your fault," said Granados' sister, Emily. "That's not the main focus here."

What you can do:

If you have information on Diesel, call 346-242-9710.

