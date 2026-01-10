Man charged with murder after body found in Harris County garage
article
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man has been arrested on a murder charge after a body was found in Harris County early Saturday.
What we know:
Deputies with the Harris County Constable Pct. 4's office were called out to the 400 block of Thornwilde Park Lane for a fatal shooting.
The body of a man was found inside a garage when they arrived.
A suspect was found and detained soon after.
Harris County murder arrest
The man has been charged with murder.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect has not been released.
The name of the victim was not released.
The cause of the incident is unknown.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Constable Pct. 4.