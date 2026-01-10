Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with murder after body found in Harris County garage

Published  January 10, 2026 11:15am CST
Harris County
The Brief

    • A man was arrested on a murder charge after a body was found in Harris County early Saturday.
    • Deputies discovered the victim inside a garage in the Thornwilde Park area.
    • Authorities have not released the identities of the suspect or the victim as the case is investigated.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man has been arrested on a murder charge after a body was found in Harris County early Saturday.

What we know:

Deputies with the Harris County Constable Pct. 4's office were called out to the 400 block of Thornwilde Park Lane for a fatal shooting. 

The body of a man was found inside a garage when they arrived. 

A suspect was found and detained soon after. 

The man has been charged with murder. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released. 

The name of the victim was not released. 

The cause of the incident is unknown. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Constable Pct. 4.

