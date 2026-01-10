Man charged with murder after body found in Harris County garage

article

What we know:

Deputies with the Harris County Constable Pct. 4's office were called out to the 400 block of Thornwilde Park Lane for a fatal shooting.

The body of a man was found inside a garage when they arrived.

A suspect was found and detained soon after.

The man has been charged with murder.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

The name of the victim was not released.

The cause of the incident is unknown.