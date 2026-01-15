Viral ‘Door Kick' TikTok challenge raises concerns in Houston

The Brief A viral TikTok trend is raising safety concerns. It's known as the ‘door kick’ challenge. Authorities reported an incident in the Heights neighborhood in Houston. Constable Alan Rosen warns a harmless prank can turn dangerous.



A viral TikTok challenge is raising safety concerns in Houston after children were caught on camera kicking in the front door of a home in the Heights neighborhood.

What we know:

The incident happened Sunday around 6 p.m. along Arlington Street, according to homeowner Landon Coker. Surveillance video shared with FOX 26 shows a kid wearing a hoodie kicking the front door open before running away with a group of kids.

Coker said his wife, who is pregnant, and his 2-year-old daughter were inside the home at the time.

"I heard the bang and the door flies open, and I see the edge of the door slam against the wall," Coker said. "My first thought was someone was coming into my house. I was really confused and upset when I saw it was kids. If you’re ding-dong ditching, you’re perceived as an annoyance. If you’re kicking down a door, you’re seen as a threat."

Authorities say the incident is part of a nationwide TikTok trend known as the "door kick challenge," where kids kick random front doors and run off.

Constable Alan Rosen of Harris County Precinct 1 warned that what some may consider a prank can quickly become dangerous.

"They’re coming up in a group with hoodies on and kicking random doors as if they’re doing a home invasion," Rosen said. "It’s incredibly dangerous. It’s horrible. In fact, a kid was shot last year while doing a ding-dong ditch."

New surveillance footage shows the same group of kids in the Heights neighborhood. Deputies are urging parents to speak with their children about the risks involved.

"We’re warning parents to have a talk with their kids," Rosen said. "These things are silly, and they can have deadly consequences."

Deputies are still searching for the individuals involved. Authorities say those responsible could face criminal mischief charges due to the damage caused to the door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harris County Constable Precinct 1.