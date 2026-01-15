Man shot, killed by deputies in Channelview, officials say

The Brief Officials said the incident occurred in the area of Ridlon Street, near Sheldon Road. Two deputies reportedly opened fire during a call for service.



A man has died after a shooting involving deputies in the Channelview area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Channelview: Deputy-involved shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported on Ridlon Street, near the East Freeway and Sheldon Road.

Sheriff Gonzalez says two deputies responded to a service call at the scene and eventually fired their guns.

A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deputies were not hurt.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.