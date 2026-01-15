Man shot, killed by deputies in Channelview, officials say
CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A man has died after a shooting involving deputies in the Channelview area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Channelview: Deputy-involved shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported on Ridlon Street, near the East Freeway and Sheldon Road.
Sheriff Gonzalez says two deputies responded to a service call at the scene and eventually fired their guns.
A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene.
The deputies were not hurt.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez