Man shot, killed by deputies in Channelview, officials say

By , and
Published  January 15, 2026 5:10pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Officials said the incident occurred in the area of Ridlon Street, near Sheldon Road.
    • Two deputies reportedly opened fire during a call for service.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A man has died after a shooting involving deputies in the Channelview area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Channelview: Deputy-involved shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported on Ridlon Street, near the East Freeway and Sheldon Road.

Sheriff Gonzalez says two deputies responded to a service call at the scene and eventually fired their guns.

A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deputies were not hurt.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

