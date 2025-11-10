Trinity River drowning: 2 teens recovered, search ongoing for father

The Brief Polk County Game Wardens are searching for a 53-year-old father who apparently drowned while trying to rescue his son and son's friend from Trinity River. The two teens were kayaking when the boat capsized from choppy river conditions. Game wardens recovered the two teens on Sunday. The search is ongoing for the father as of Monday morning.



The search is ongoing in Trinity River for a father who is believed to have drowned after attempting to save his teenage son and his friend, according to law enforcement.

Triple drowning in Trinity River

What we know:

On Sunday, the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office and Texas Game Wardens responded to the Trinity River south of Lake Livingston Dam at the Camilla boat ramp after calls about a capsized kayak and three missing people.

Witnesses reported two teenagers, 14 and 15, were riding in a kayak when it overturned from choppy river conditions. The 53-year-old father of one of the teenage boys jumped into the water to try rescue the two teens, but he never resurfaced.

Get news, weather and so much more by downloading the FOX LOCAL app

Polk County Game Wardens recovered the two teenagers, but suspended the search on Sunday evening for the father when he could not be found.

Game warden continued the search for the 53-year-old on Monday morning.

The Texas Game Warden Underwater Search and Recovery Team, Texas State Park Police, San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and local first responders are assisting with the ongoing search.

What we don't know:

The identity of the two teens and the father has not been released.

What they're saying:

San Jacinto County Sheriff Sam Houston stated:

"This is an unimaginable tragedy, and our hearts go out to this family and everyone affected. We ask our community to join us in prayer for comfort and strength for the loved ones involved. I want to personally thank all of the first responders, Game Wardens, volunteers, and our partners from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office who have worked tirelessly through the night under very difficult conditions. The San Jacinto County community stands together in times of sorrow, and we will continue to support this family in the days ahead."