IRONMAN athlete dies in Galveston after receiving medical attention during swim portion of event

A participant in the Texas IRONMAN 70.3 Texas triathlon in Galveston died over the weekend.

According to event organizers, the participant, 46-year-old Daniel Miller from Arlington, Massachusetts, required and received medical attention from swim safety personnel who recognized the athlete was in need of assistance.

We're told the man was about halfway through the swim portion of the event when a Beach Patrol lifeguard on a raised platform spotted him at about 8:30 a.m. in the 1.2-mile swim area in Offats Bayou, near Moody Gardens.

Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said Miller was actually about four inches below the surface of the water and wasn't visible to other swimmers in the water.

After being alerted by the lifeguard, a rescue team on standby in the water retrieved MIller and brought him to the shore. CPR was performed and Miller was taken by ambulance to UTMB Health Trauma Center at John Sealy Hospital.

Officials said Miller died about an hour later.

Organizers said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, "We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."