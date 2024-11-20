Transgender woman beaten and robbed; thinks she was targeted because of gender ientitiy

The Brief Stephanie, a transgender woman, suffered a violent robbery and assault, resulting in extensive injuries including a shattered elbow. The suspect, identified by unique footwear and driving an older gold Impala, used slurs, indicating a possible hate crime. Crime Stoppers of Houston offers a reward for information leading to an arrest, with tips to be submitted directly for anonymity.



Stephanie was the victim of a brutal robbery on November 9th at a gas station on the 16200 block of Imperial Valley in Greenspoint.

A black male dressed in all black wearing white and yellow Jordan 1's chased her down, beat her and stole her purse. The suspect was driving an early 2000's 4-door gold impala.

The suspect beat Stephanie so badly, he shattered her elbow, sending her to the hospital. She now has metal plates in her arm.

"I was feeling that that was my last day I was going to live," she said.

Stephanie is transgender and says the man used several slurs toward her, making her believe that was the reason she was targeted.

She is healing physically and emotionally, while encouraging the community to stay aware.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.