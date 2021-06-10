TRAFFIC ALERT: Jack-knifed 18-wheeler causes major delays in south Houston

article

Officials say a jack-knifed 18-wheeler in south Houston is expected to cause major traffic congestion Thursday.

It's unclear how the accident transpired, but officials were responding to the jack-knifed big rig over on 225 at Allen Genoa. Additionally, we are unsure at this time if any other vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries, as of this writing.

Authorities are urging residents to look for alternative routes and avoid the area as major delays are expected.

This is a developing story.

