Trae Tha Truth sharing his day with kids throughout the city of Houston

You ever hear of people who "give" presents on "their" birthday? This Positively Houston is sort of like that.



Houston’s own Trae Tha Truth has taken his day and turned it into quite a gift for Houston kids and this year Trae Day is an entire weekend. It started years ago, after the mayor designated July 22, 2008, Trae Tha Truth Day and Trae Day was born.

"Even though it’s a day to celebrate me, I make it a day to celebrate the city. So for me it’s super important because I'm going to be able to continue my mission to touch lives and help thousands on top of thousands of kids and people in the city."



Trae Weekend kicks off Thursday, July 22, 2021 with the opening of the Houston rapper and activists new dessert shop, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, which employs special needs workers just like Trae's 17-year-old son, DNeeko.

"He has a Chromosome 13 abnormality," Trae explains and he adds, "I just want to be able to help, you know, kids who get out of school and really don’t have things to do, we can get them a job and opportunities. It’s like it was a no brainer."

$20,000 worth of his frozen sweet treats were already given to inmates at the Harris County Jail last week.



"I’m just always thinking of ways to give back."

Parents, you’ll want this information. As part of the long weekend of events, Thursday night from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., you can take your kids to Flip N Fun on Richey Road, free of charge.

"Flip 'N Fun is on the North side. It’s a trampoline park, laser tag, bumper cars, arcade."

The Trae Day activities will continue Friday, July 23, 2021 with a Welcome to Houston Concert at White Oak Music Hall at 7 p.m. Saturday is the big Trae Day Fun Day at Aveva Stadium on Kirby Drive where there will be carnival rides, animals, "Kangaroos, giraffes, camels. We’re doing an actual car show, cars and different things that kids only see on TV will be out there." Scores of school supplies will also be given away.



"The goal is to make people come there, get the school supplies for their kids because that’s very important. Then let the kids have all the fun they want to have," Trae smiles.

Trae Weekend wraps up Sunday, July 25, 2021 with a celebrity dodgeball game at U of H and a comedy show at House of Blues.

"This is going to be the first official family fun day since COVID. So this should be something real amazing and big."



Trae is also teaming up with James Hardin to give ten Houston students, who have already been selected, scholarships for college.