Top Chef Houston could mean big economic boost for the city, leaders say

On Thursday, city leaders, local chefs, and community members came together at Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant for the premiere of Top Chef Houston.

A platform that will put Houston restaurants and scenery on a stage for the entire world to see.

"To have a show like Top Chef Houston being featured, it really doesn’t get better than that," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

Season 19 of Top Chef will highlight numerous places throughout the city, Mayor Turner says it’s about time that Houston’s culinary scene gets the recognition it deserves.

"We are the culinary capital of the world with more than 11,000 restaurants in this city," he said.

More than 20 Houston-based chefs were in attendance, including Evelyn Garcia, who is competing in this season of Top Chef Houston. Thursday’s watch party was put together by Houston First Corporation, a local organization aimed at marketing and promoting Houston.

"It will put a huge shine on our image and our brand for Houston," said Michael Heckman, President & CEO of Houston First.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Heckman says securing a show like this is a major win for the city in more ways than one.

Advertisement

"I think they will see our diversity we have in Houston, the culinary talent that we have here, our green space, and all the things that if you’ve never been to Houston you don’t know about. I think after people watch the show, they’ll want to visit Houston," he said.