Harris County officials are at the scene of what is believed to be a domestic shooting in Tomball.

Sergeant Rosas with Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 says units arrived at the 17700 block of Feathers Landing Drive after receiving a call about a woman who was shot multiple times.

The 37-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

According to Rosas, preliminary information says the shooting started as a family disturbance between a husband and wife. There may have been allegations of infidelity, Rosas says.

The husband has been taken into custody at this time, but no charges have been filed.

Another adult believed to be a family member was detained as a witness to the shooting.

Sergeant Rosas says the shooting is still under investigation.