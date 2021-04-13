Tom Hanks’ son being sued for $1 million by his ex-girlfriend following alleged assault

article

Actor Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, is being sued for $1 million by his ex-girlfriend for an alleged assault.



Kiana Parker is claiming assault, battery and other actions by hanks after a fight at their home in Sugar Land.

Her attorneys say a pattern of abusive behavior began in October last year while Parker was visiting hanks while he filmed a TV series.



Hanks has denied all claims of domestic violence and has filed his own lawsuit, accusing Parker of theft, assault and battery.

