While you're sweating from the Texas heat, you might also be sweating your electric bill.

There are steps you can take to make sure you're not creating extra heat or allowing it into your home, making your air conditioner work harder.

Here are some tips to help make your home more energy efficient and avoid having to crank up the AC even higher.

1. Block sunlight: Close curtains, blinds, or shades during the hottest part of the day to prevent the sun from heating up your home.

2. Use fans: Circulate air with ceiling fans or portable fans to create a breeze, which can help you feel cooler.

3. Ventilate: Open windows in the early morning and late evening when the outside temperature is cooler, allowing fresh air to flow through your home.

4. Insulate your home: Proper insulation can help keep your home cool in the summer and reduce energy costs.

5. Utilize natural shading: Plant trees or install shading structures outside your home to block sunlight and create cooler areas.

6. Cook outdoors: Cooking indoors can heat up your home. If it's not unbearable hot outside, opt for outdoor grilling or cooking methods to minimize indoor heat production.

7. Limit heat-generating appliances: Avoid using ovens, dryers, and other heat-generating appliances during the hottest parts of the day.

8. Switch to energy-efficient light bulbs: Use LED bulbs, which produce less heat than traditional incandescent bulbs.

9. Choose light colors: Light-colored walls, roofs, and furniture can help reflect sunlight and keep your home cooler.

10. Seal air leaks: Ensure your doors and windows are properly sealed to prevent hot air from entering and cool air from escaping your home.

It's crucial to strike a balance between energy savings and personal comfort. Make sure you maintain a comfortable indoor temperature to avoid heat-related health issues during the summer months.

If you don't have air conditioning, or your home is not getting cool enough, many cities and counties operate cooling centers during the hottest days of the year, so you can escape the heat.

If you're looking for even more ways to cut down on your electric bill, check out this list of "energy vampires" that may be draining your power.