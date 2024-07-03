In Galveston, the beach house owned by Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, was issued a violation notice for being "potentially unsafe."

According to a neighbor, the notice was posted on July 1 by the City.

PREVIOUS STORY: Beyonce's mom's Galveston beach house being called 'nuisance'

The notice states the home is suffering from deterioration, decay, and erosion making it an "unsafe" location. Plans to remedy the violation must be submitted through a permit application within the next 10 days or the owner will be subject to corrective action through Municipal Court. A request can be made to receive an extension of time to secure the required permit

Notice of violation placed on Galveston beach house

Knowles must immediately have safety fencing put up, restricting any access to the area.

The City of Galveston says the owners have 10 days from the day the notice is given to put up the safety fence. If they don't, the city will have the fence put up and a lien will be put on the property because taxpayers should not have to pay for the fence.

You can read the full notice below:

The existing structure is potentially unsafe due to deterioration, decay and erosion.

Per Chapter 18 of the City of Galveston Code of Ordinances and Section 304 of the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC), the structure and exterior of the structure shall be maintained in good repair and structurally sound so as not to pose a threat to the public health, safety or welfare. Further, all structure members shall be maintained free from deterioration and shall be capable of safely supporting the imposed dead and live loads. Failure to maintain your property is a violation of the above-noted codes and is subject to corrective action through Municipal Court. To avoid such corrective action, you must submit a permit application with plans from a design professional to remedy the violation within the next 10 days or present a written request for an extension of time to secure the required permit. You may contact the permitting office at 409-797-3620 for information regarding submittal of a permit application or visit our website at the following link: https://www.galvestontx.gov/162/Building-Division

Further, you must immediately install safety fencing to restrict any access to the area and hazards surrounding this dwelling, pending required permitting for future work to be performed.