One man was hospitalized after Houston police officers came across the scene of a shooting in the Washington Corridor early Monday morning, officials say.

Washington Avenue shooting

What we know:

Houston Police Department officers reported hearing gunshots in the 5300 block of Washington Avenue Officers working an extra job also reported there was gunfire near Clutch Bar and Sidebar.

In the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police applied a tourniquet and found another gunshot wound to the man's abdomen.

Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and treated the man before taking him to a nearby trauma center,

Authorities last reported the victim as in surgery.

Investigators say there were numerous AK pistol shell causing near the victim.

What we don't know:

Police have not reported the possible motive of the shooting. No suspects have been identified at this time.