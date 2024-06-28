Reported Galveston home of Beyonce's mom becoming nuisance for neighbors

A storm ravaged property in Galveston that's said to belong to Beyoncé's mom has become a nuisance for neighbors.

The beach house is literally now in the water during high tide. Residents say it was damaged after Ike in 2008, patched up and continues to deteriorate.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The City of Galveston has talked about, for years, condemning or even demolishing the house and that may be close to happening now.

We spoke with a publicist for Tina Knowles for a comment. She says she’s waiting to hear back from Knowles.