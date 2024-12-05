Timothy Bristow missing: 59-year-old last seen out of Jersey Village

Harris County authorities are asking for help locating 59-year-old Timothy Bristow, a news photographer, who went missing from the Jersey Village area on Tuesday.

A CLEAR Alert was issued for Bristow who was last seen on Tuesday at 9 p.m. leaving his home at 10000 Gold Point Drive.

Officials say he was wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shift, jean-type pants, with unknown shoes. He was in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate NVL1819.

The 58-year-old is described as being six-feet, three-inches tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Bristow is believed to be an endangered missing adult.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-8477.