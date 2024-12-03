Missing 12-year-old sisters: Have you seen them?

article

Houston Police need the public's help in finding two missing 12-year-old girls who were last seen Monday afternoon as they left school.

The girls were last seen leaving Paul Revere Middle School after dismissal at 4 p.m. They were possibly walking towards Westheimer Road.

The girls, who are sisters, are from Africa and are limited in their ability to speak English.

The middle school is off of Sam Houston Toll Road and Briar Forrest Dr. in west Houston.

Ayak Maketh just turned 12 in November. Anyieth Maketh Kuir will turn 13 in two days.

Ayak is four-feet tall and about 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing the Gaza Free t-shirt in the photo above.

Anyieth is 4'3" and about 65 pounds. She was last seen wearing the black and white coat in the photo above.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Houston Police Department at 713-892-7777.