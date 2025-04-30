Memorial Hermann throws prom for Houston-area teen suffering back injury

The Brief Memorial Hermann The Woodlands threw a prom for senior Ella Walker who was hospitalized due to a back injury. Walker, a senior at Tomball High School, was hospitalized after a trampoline incident in April and needed back surgery. Her boyfriend and her friends were invited to help celebrate.



Nurses and staff at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands helped one high school senior enjoy one of the highlights of high school despite her injury– attending senior prom!

Tomball High School senior gets her prom

The backstory:

Ella Walker, 18, is a senior at Tomball High School and was hospitalized after a trampoline incident in April, according to Memorial Hermann.

The hospital says she suffered a serious back injury and had to undergo surgery in order to reinforce her back with rods and screws.

Walker believed she would have to miss her senior prom because of this back surgery.

However, those at Memorial Hermann shared a video on Storyful of them making sure Walker was able to experience the moment.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Walker's hospital room was decorated with the same theme as her school's prom, the "Roaring 20s", the hospital stated. Her boyfriend and her friends were invited to also celebrate.

An EMT student herself, Walker was supposed to take her national registry during the time she was hospitalized. She plans to get her registry in the summer.

"I just aspire to help people," she said. "This experience has made me realize that I chose the right path for myself."

But, that's not the only good thing Walker got to celebrate.

"Then, in a surprise to even those closest to her, doctors told Ella she could go home that night," the hospital said in a press release.