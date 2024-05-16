Expand / Collapse search
iMessage appears to be restored after thousands of outages reported

By Catherine Stoddard
Updated  May 16, 2024 6:11pm CDT
Technology
FOX TV Stations
iMessage.jpg article

FILE - Apple's Messages icon displayed on a phone screen . (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

iMessage appeared to be working once again after thousands of Apple users across the globe reported outages Thursday afternoon, according to Downdetector.com. 

T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon customers were all reportedly having issues sending text messages on their Apple devices. 

Outages for all three mobile carriers, as well as iMessage, began spiking at around 2:40 p.m. PT, Downdetector.com showed. 

FOX TV Stations has reached out to T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Apple for comment. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 