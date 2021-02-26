Thousands of families interested in adopting two sisters after FOX 26 story

Every month, FOX 26 profiles children in the foster care system who are available for adoption. In January, we introduced you to two sisters, Sheila and Teri, whose biological family no longer has rights.

People from all around the world saw our story and contacted Depelchin Children’s Center wanting to adopt them.

To date, they’ve received more than 3,000 inquiries. Depelchin is reaching out to the families to find the right home for the girls.

If you want to learn more about adopting the sisters or any other child, visit https://www.depelchin.org/findingfamilies/.

This is a brand new page for our segments. It’ll walk you through what to do if you’re already licensed and approved.

There’s also a section for those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent and how to help foster children in other ways.

