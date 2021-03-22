Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments open in Houston

article

The Houston Health Department said thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments remained open Monday morning.

The health department opened 13,070 new appointment slots Sunday for the week of March 22-27. On Monday, the health department said about 6,000 appointments were still open.

The appointments that opened this week are for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Bayou City Event Center or for first doses of Moderna vaccine at Delmar Stadium and The Parking Spot.

People eligible for vaccination under the Texas Department of State Health Services criteria can register. That includes

- Phase 1A: Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities

- Phase 1B: Those 65 and older and people age 16 and older with chronic health conditions

- School and child care workers

- Phase 1C: Anyone 50 and older.

The Health Department provided direct links to register for each of the vaccination sites, but the Bayou City Event Center and Delmar Stadium sites appear to be full.

- (FULL) Bayou City Event Center (800 doses of Johnson & Johnson on March 22-23): http://bit.ly/Bayou032121

- (FULL) Delmar Stadium (5,650 doses of Moderna on March 22-27): http://bit.ly/Delmar032121

- The Parking Spot (6,665 doses of Moderna on March 23-27): http://bit.ly/Spot032121

You can also visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 to make an appointment.

The appointment portals will close when the slots are full.

Appointments are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message and confirmation numbers will be verified on-site. People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away.

Appointment registration is also available by phone to people age 60 and older through the Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301. People with disabilities can call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 832-393-5500. Anyone else needing registration assistance can contact the COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.

The health department says they sent appointment invitations to the approximately 80,000 people on its vaccine waitlists with a response rate of approximately 35 percent. The waitlists are currently closed but appointment invitations will continue to go out to people on the lists. The department may reopen the waitlists in the future.

People can learn about new appointment opportunities through email, text message, voice call, or mobile app push notification by registering for the HoustonRecovers subscription of AlertHouston at AlertHouston.org.