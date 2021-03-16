Third week of COVID-19 vaccine initiative targets seniors in 28 Texas counties

More than two dozen counties, including some in southeast Texas, will participate in the third week of the state’s "Save Our Seniors" COVID-19 vaccine initiative.

The state has allocated more than 18,000 vaccine doses for the third week of the program. The initiative will target Texans who are 65 years or older or those who are homebound.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the program to vaccinate seniors last month. Twenty-six counties participated the first week, and 34 participated in the second week.

Counties participating in the third round of the program are Aransas, Atascosa, Brooks, Culberson, Fisher, Grimes, Hopkins, Houston, Jim Wells, Jones, Kinney, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Menard, Motley, Rains, San Patricio, San Saba, Shelby, Terrell, Trinity, Val Verde, Webb, Willis, and Yoakum.

In coordination with local and state partners, counties and cities have been selected based on recent data provided from DSHS related to the following factors:

1. The state looked at the number of approved providers serving the area;

2. The state took into account total allocations over the previous 12 weeks;

3. The state utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses;

4. The state focused on allocating vaccine equitably across the state.