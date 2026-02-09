Houston weather: Foggy mornings with mid-week rain chances

The Brief Spring-like warmth dominates much of the week with highs near 80° Scattered showers possible midweek, but not all-day rain Higher rain and storm chances arrive Saturday for Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras weekend plans



Overall, it’s a very April-like feel for early February.

Spring-like warmth takes over

A warm and humid pattern is firmly in place across Southeast Texas.

Afternoon highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s through the end of the workweek, with mild nights and occasional morning fog.

Mid-week shower chances

Rain chances return in a limited way Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves through.

Expect scattered showers, but plenty of dry time as well. No severe weather concerns at this point, just brief, hit-or-miss rain.

Valentine's Day & Mardi Gras weekend

Attention turns to Saturday, when a stronger system could bring a better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Timing and coverage will be refined over the next few days, but if you have Valentine’s Day or Mardi Gras plans, expect at least some weather-related interruptions before drier conditions return later in the weekend.

