Houston weather: Foggy mornings with mid-week rain chances
HOUSTON - Overall, it’s a very April-like feel for early February.
Spring-like warmth takes over
A warm and humid pattern is firmly in place across Southeast Texas.
Afternoon highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s through the end of the workweek, with mild nights and occasional morning fog.
Mid-week shower chances
Rain chances return in a limited way Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves through.
Expect scattered showers, but plenty of dry time as well. No severe weather concerns at this point, just brief, hit-or-miss rain.
Valentine's Day & Mardi Gras weekend
Attention turns to Saturday, when a stronger system could bring a better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.
Timing and coverage will be refined over the next few days, but if you have Valentine’s Day or Mardi Gras plans, expect at least some weather-related interruptions before drier conditions return later in the weekend.
